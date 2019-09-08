Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) as Shares Rose; Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Workday (WDAY) Position as Market Value Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

