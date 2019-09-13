Weber Alan W Has Lifted Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake by $495,000 as Valuation Declined; As Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shares Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Stake by $21.75 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.81M market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 155,365 shares traded or 585.67% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.73M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 842,048 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.32M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.48M were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Inc. Amer Intll Group Inc reported 7,424 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Teton holds 231,175 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Connecticut-based Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 21.06% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb Advsrs holds 800 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California State Teachers Retirement reported 18,020 shares. Weber Alan W owns 0.43% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 120,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 25,526 shares. Petrus Lta holds 223,394 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 858 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 23,398 shares to 381,628 shares, valued at $35.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 18,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.69M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.