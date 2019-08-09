Weber Alan W Has Lifted Its Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Holding by $1.50 Billion; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose, Holder First Washington Has Raised Its Holding

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 39,921 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 532,927 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 373,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 4.35M shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 778,990 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 46,306 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 5,139 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,567 shares. 140,880 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Brinker holds 0.01% or 14,476 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 143,651 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,382 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 82,500 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1,772 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 2.69 million shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 67,419 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 738,726 shares. Piedmont Invest accumulated 55,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 404,800 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Vonage to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage -8.5% after consumer business drags revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shiloh Industries comments on MTD Holdings’s interest in Shiloh – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shiloh Industries down ~19% on narrow Q4 profitability – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 159,556 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 112,325 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,856 shares. 76,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. 18,619 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 207,800 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Company holds 19,412 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com reported 2,704 shares stake. 41,675 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 33,289 shares.