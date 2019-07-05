Weber Alan W Has Cut Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stake by $1.02 Billion; Share Price Rose; Rr Advisors Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Lifted by $350,000 as Stock Value Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. It closed at $6.24 lastly. It is down 41.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 881,717 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 578,125 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Blackrock reported 26.41M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 20,000 shares. 15,926 are held by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp. Advisory reported 0.46% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Marathon has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 382,915 were reported by Amer National Insur Tx. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has 1.37M shares. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 10,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 70,649 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested in 150,733 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 3.78 million shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum: Setting Itself Up For Strong 2020 Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shares of Whiting Petroleum Drop on Acquisition Rumors – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ohio House passes controversial energy bill, moves to Senate – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Acquires Advanced Turbine Engine Developer Florida Turbine Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “After a Strong 2018, Is Kratos Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Naval Air Systems Command Awards Kratos a $25.4 Million Contract for Lot 3 of Low Rate Initial Production for the BQM-177A Aerial Target – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. vs. Leidos Holdings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability owns 1.14M shares. Voya Investment Limited Com reported 36,431 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.16 million shares. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,007 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 34,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company holds 0% or 124,546 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 219,869 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 27,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 497,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Renaissance Tech Limited Company invested in 0% or 270,599 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.