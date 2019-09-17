Weber Alan W Decreased Its Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) as Share Value Declined; Occidental Pete (OXY) Position Maintained by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 287,222 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 2.87M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Central Bancorporation & Tru Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Tru Company owns 5,535 shares. Srb Corporation has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oarsman Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,043 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 456,325 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,160 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 48.82% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ckw Fincl reported 2,700 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 106,680 shares. Guardian Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 16,015 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 12.29 million shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 615,534 shares. 75,871 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 35,681 shares. American Intl Gru Inc Inc holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 78,632 shares. Sessa Cap Im Limited Partnership stated it has 4.50 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Principal Grp stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). American Financial Group owns 1.27M shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank reported 647 shares stake. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). River Road Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.35M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 132,840 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 31,000 shares to 801,993 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.