Weber Alan W Cut Position in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion as Stock Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Increased Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 150,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 679,962 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,003 shares to 93,085 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 29,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,077 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares.