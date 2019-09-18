Weber Alan W Cut Its Pcm (PCMI) Holding by $2.90 Million; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Price Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 121,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.25M, down from 125,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 375,145 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Hamel Associates has 27,996 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 1.51 million shares. Milestone Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.28% or 14,294 shares. Beacon Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 409,634 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 5,913 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Moreover, Iowa Bankshares has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ent Serv holds 32,831 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,390 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Gp Inc Limited Company holds 253,933 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 233,611 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. 24,937 are held by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,377 shares to 71,739 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.