Weber Alan W Boosted Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Position by $1.50 Billion as Market Valuation Declined; Tiger Management Has Lifted Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake by $69.69 Million

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 27,127 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 38.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,153 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Wellington Management Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,338 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 764 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 21,238 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 1,200 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 19,412 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 176,486 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 14,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 4,463 shares. 10,856 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability Com. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Ancora Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 157,060 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 340,033 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Limited Co holds 233,205 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,499 shares. Sandler Management reported 484,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 239,587 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Middleton Ma has 112,495 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Resource Inc reported 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montag A reported 174,793 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancorp reported 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 374,249 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.06% or 1.72M shares.