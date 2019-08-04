Weber Alan W Boosted Its Position in Shiloh Industries (SHLO) by $1.50 Billion; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined While Baupost Group Cut Stake

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 24,916 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.26M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $108.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.