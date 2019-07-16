Weatherstone Capital Management Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 18.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.03 million shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 26.85%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 4.46 million shares with $59.27M value, down from 5.49 million last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $315.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 708,938 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 54.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 31.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 2,933 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 6,354 shares with $661,000 value, down from 9,287 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $289.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 5,801 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northpointe Lc reported 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Modera Wealth Management holds 0.21% or 10,759 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Com has 51,742 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com holds 10,901 shares. Harvest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Street holds 115.04M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,463 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity And Verity Ltd accumulated 84,577 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 1.28% or 84,648 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 101,989 shares. Axa reported 24,100 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 65,415 shares. 44,368 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability Com owns 75,000 shares. Gru owns 32,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Shanda Asset Holdg Limited reported 25,957 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Co stated it has 108,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Mngmt Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 84,284 shares. 58,222 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Spark Investment Ltd accumulated 362,100 shares.

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Acorda (ACOR) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion’s (ALXN) Ultomiris Gets Approval in Japan for PNH – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FDA Accepts Neurocrine’s NDA for Parkinson’s Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.86 million activity. Another trade for 139,358 shares valued at $2.32 million was made by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Thursday, January 17.