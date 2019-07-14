Weatherstone Capital Management Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $509,247; Maverick Capital LTD Upped Dillards (DDS) Position

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 52.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,861 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 16,800 shares with $464,000 value, down from 35,661 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $280.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Dillards Inc (DDS) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 38,770 shares as Dillards Inc (DDS)'s stock declined 6.12%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 178,980 shares with $12.89 million value, up from 140,210 last quarter. Dillards Inc now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.25% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 351,191 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation owns 65,118 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 40,718 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.59% or 6.33 million shares in its portfolio. 448,657 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Barometer Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 35.83M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3,338 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 10,926 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust reported 98,681 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 22,370 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt accumulated 27,943 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 6.03M were reported by Calamos Advisors Limited Com. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 4.45M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research" on June 18, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grace And White has 0.65% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 37,950 shares. 2,832 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 174,037 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Gradient Ltd Com owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 11,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 87,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,555 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,355 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 5,574 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 13,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Trexquant Lp invested in 0.27% or 52,125 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 14,070 shares to 21,780 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 263,900 shares and now owns 213,870 shares. Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Buying Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019