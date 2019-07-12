Weatherstone Capital Management Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lowered by $304,640; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Raised Its Position

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.76M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – The company’s 2012 IPO prospectus outlined the risk for the kind of data leaks that have landed Facebook in hot water; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. 11,489 shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $860,986.