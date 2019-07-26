Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $924,294; Shares Rose; As Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Its Position by $134.15 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57B, down from 353,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.88M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW)

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 16.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc holds 196,281 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 209,650 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 241,393 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt holds 91,235 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank holds 5.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.23M shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington holds 86,068 shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group invested in 97,338 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 91,502 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. 15 were accumulated by Ruggie Cap Gp. Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 30,828 shares. Allen Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,344 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 104,995 shares.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Corning Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Corning a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning: Displays Helped By Tailwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 1,031 shares to 133,903 shares, valued at $10.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX) by 1,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Another trade for 35,701 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Morse David L on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Cap Lc Adv invested in 0.22% or 18,083 shares. Central Comml Bank & invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 74,180 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. Amp Investors owns 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 346,454 shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advisors Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,565 shares. Northeast Mgmt stated it has 13,414 shares. At Bancshares holds 0.03% or 6,325 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 41,616 shares. Davenport & Limited Co accumulated 13,427 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Security Natl holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 200 shares. Hendley & Co accumulated 2.03% or 119,499 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc reported 0.46% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).