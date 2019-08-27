Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $924,294 as Market Value Rose; Community Financial Services Group Has Boosted Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.51 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.44M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 10.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 1.16M shares. Newfocus Fin Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 62,743 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins reported 107,392 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Field Main Natl Bank holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,750 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc owns 3.73M shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 486,803 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,375 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 613,567 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj owns 6,684 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 4.84M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.