Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.08 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES (CVAT) Shorts Up By 32400%

CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:CVAT) had an increase of 32400% in short interest. CVAT’s SI was 65,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32400% from 200 shares previously. With 145,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s short sellers to cover CVAT’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0215. About 30,000 shares traded. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 76.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,893 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 5,877 shares with $338,000 value, down from 24,770 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management reported 65,636 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management has 83,263 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 906,158 shares. Summit Securities Grp Lc has 30,100 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust owns 9,288 shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 199,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Iberiabank stated it has 13,975 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 216,834 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Moreover, Oarsman Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,280 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wright Investors Service accumulated 7,396 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc has invested 0.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 21,570 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Corp reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. 1,032 shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y, worth $52,033 on Thursday, February 21.