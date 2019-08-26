Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $497,289 as Market Valuation Rose; First Interstate Bank Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,094 shares to 29,136 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,649 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation holds 405,221 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Paragon owns 33,297 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.56% or 242,162 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Ltd has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eqis Cap Management stated it has 53,878 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 56,164 shares. Loews holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,655 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legacy Private owns 120,086 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,245 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 195,397 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.73% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Merchants has 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 107,781 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 41,017 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com invested in 412,284 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,765 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bokf Na reported 221,508 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 25,264 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Charter Tru holds 1.6% or 108,351 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited accumulated 1.11% or 19,756 shares. Sigma Planning owns 54,383 shares. Brandes Partners Lp reported 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,790 shares. Howe Rusling owns 1,271 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian reported 350,114 shares stake. 10,847 were reported by Accuvest Advsr.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.