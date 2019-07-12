Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; RIVERSIDE RES COMMON SHARES CANADA (RVSDF) Shorts Decreased By 19.59%

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 82.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 14,331 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 2,980 shares with $417,000 value, down from 17,311 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $372.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.88’s average target is 6.97% above currents $140.11 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, January 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.69M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. 7,434 are held by Concorde Asset. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6.65 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. 29,382 are owned by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. 42,746 were reported by Leavell Inv. Blair William Communication Il owns 768,799 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Karpus Mngmt reported 2,375 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,781 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 2.40M shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davidson Advsr holds 128,425 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Japan-based Mu Investments Limited has invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Texas-based Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

