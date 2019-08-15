Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $509,247 as Stock Value Rose; Financial Architects Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $358,020

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1530% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 35,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Inc has 6.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,041 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 32,024 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Bancshares has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 266,015 shares. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca holds 2.86% or 26,055 shares. 124,928 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Amer Research And Mgmt has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett & reported 797,757 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cortland Associates Mo reported 6,555 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Company accumulated 104,407 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 23.05M shares or 2.35% of its portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 51,760 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 17,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 11.85M shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13,706 were reported by Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Co. Manikay Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.00M shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Century Companies invested in 12.73 million shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,410 shares. United Fire Group holds 140,000 shares. Hl Finance Service Lc stated it has 309,123 shares. Dana Advsr accumulated 1.11 million shares. Crystal Rock has invested 4.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eastern Natl Bank reported 74,446 shares stake. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Interstate Retail Bank reported 26,848 shares stake.