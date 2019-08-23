Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Position By $661,815; 3 Analysts Covering Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 64.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,465 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 1,882 shares with $361,000 value, down from 5,347 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plug Power has $4 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 60.55% above currents $2.18 stock price. Plug Power had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rating on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $4 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. See Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $2.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $263,840 activity. Another trade for 12,286 shares valued at $30,000 was bought by Marsh Andrew. 100,000 shares were bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C, worth $233,840 on Monday, March 18.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 1.24M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power Sees 2018 Rev $155M-$180M; 11/05/2018 – Plug Power Confirms Details for Its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 03/04/2018 – Plug Power Increases Fuel Storage, Runtime By 56% in New Fuel Cell Product for Industrial Mobility Market; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS FORKLIFT INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDEN WAS POWERED BY PLUG POWER FUEL CELL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Plug Power Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 121,299 shares. Grp One Trading L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr accumulated 188,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Communication has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Parametric Assoc Ltd stated it has 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 38,979 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 2,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Bluestein R H & Com owns 0.02% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 115,000 shares. 16,194 are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $516.54 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.

