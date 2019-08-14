Weatherstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $509,247 as Shares Rose; Autohome (ATHM) Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 383,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249.61 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 607,530 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 35,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 107.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Llc invested 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 150,810 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.5% or 7.09 million shares. 104,669 were reported by Planning Advsr Llc. Vanguard holds 0.71% or 660.28M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 73,500 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence State Bank Na owns 34,587 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Comm holds 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 161,715 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc accumulated 141,914 shares or 1.58% of the stock. 20,100 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American Trust Advsr Ltd Llc reported 150,491 shares stake. Compton Capital Ri owns 1.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,474 shares.