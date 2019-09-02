Weatherstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Shares Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $653,016

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 2,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 9,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management, Virginia-based fund reported 40,023 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2,529 shares. Edmp invested in 2.35% or 23,174 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.38 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connors Investor has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,264 shares. Wealth Architects Limited owns 5,198 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company reported 20,456 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sit Assoc Inc owns 86,900 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palisade Management Nj stated it has 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 3.57% or 192,893 shares. First Amer Bancorp stated it has 113,020 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Ltd has invested 0.52% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Williams Jones And Ltd Com accumulated 221,779 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 101,497 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 1.58% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,026 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H Co has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 17,727 shares. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,930 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 434 shares. Prudential Public holds 0.01% or 7,473 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Management invested in 0.91% or 345,077 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 5,685 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.