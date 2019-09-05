Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $305,032 as Valuation Rose; Federated Investors Stake in Heico New (HEI) Boosted by $6.95 Million as Stock Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 2,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 9,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 5.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 73,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 829,546 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.70 million, up from 755,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 419,582 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 127,958 shares to 279,453 shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 43,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,944 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 568,720 shares. Calamos Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,186 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 829,546 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & owns 244,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.03% or 232,596 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 13,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,608 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 52,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 133,147 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Incorporated invested in 11,780 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 3,263 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 3,062 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 177 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.76 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.51% or 334,479 shares. 99,820 are owned by Davis R M. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 6.67 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Howard Capital holds 15,334 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Yhb Advisors stated it has 46,836 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,645 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 73,406 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Ltd Llc invested in 3,278 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 82,610 were accumulated by Appleton Partners Inc Ma. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,082 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. 3,061 were accumulated by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.13% or 6,878 shares.