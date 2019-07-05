Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Position in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Market Valuation Rose; Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $6.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,049 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 8,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 563,548 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 181,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 531,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 3.75 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS CONSIDERING DEDICATED LIFE SCI FUND; 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania; 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $115.34M for 35.95 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,007 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.10 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 72,443 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,770 shares. 66 are held by Cls Investments Limited. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 129,984 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 20.59 million shares. Asset Mgmt has 11,174 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 78 shares. 368,485 are owned by Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 62,968 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company owns 1.25 million shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 6,563 shares. Hbk Investments Lp has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

