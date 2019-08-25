Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $627,480; Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Salzman & Company Cut Position by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Western Carolina University (NC) Series 2018 Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tooele County, Ut Issuer Rating To Aa3 From A1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 13/03/2018 – GUAM’S Ba1 ISSUER RATING OUTLOOK TO NEG. FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Travis County’s, Tx Goult And Golt Bonds, Series 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO’S CROSS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades lrkut’s rating to B1 from Ba3; stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-2) Card Abs; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON CZECH SUB-SOVEREIGNS TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS ALL RATINGS

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 6,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 14.63 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,287 shares. Lynch And Associate In reported 1,230 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 53,267 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 64,816 shares or 7.99% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank reported 279,807 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Res owns 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.13M shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ftb Inc accumulated 15,297 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated stated it has 3,336 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montecito Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Prtnrs reported 606,993 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 63,952 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sands Capital Ltd Llc owns 32,743 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 895,699 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 2,000 shares. Virtu Fincl reported 2,583 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,838 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 123,367 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.01% or 1,633 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Communication owns 1,355 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 1,132 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,040 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.