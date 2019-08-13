Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased By $1.08 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position; 6 Analysts Bullish ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 76.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,893 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 5,877 shares with $338,000 value, down from 24,770 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $85.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 4.50M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $271 target. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) latest ratings:

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. 1,352 shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y, worth $70,448 on Monday, February 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders, a California-based fund reported 21,588 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 37,186 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.26M shares. Monarch Cap invested in 17,417 shares. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pure Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Birmingham Mngmt Company Al invested 0.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.58M shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 15.56 million shares. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0.03% or 1,039 shares. Private Wealth Inc holds 40,551 shares. Ashfield Capital Llc owns 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 21,513 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 9,288 shares. Park Circle Company reported 60,000 shares.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.48 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 17237.33 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.56. About 760,663 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million