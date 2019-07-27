Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 10,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,648 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 262,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Health Properties Acquires Three Class A East Coast Medical Office Buildings With Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Management owns 11,815 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New York-based Joel Isaacson Ltd has invested 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Schroder Management Grp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.34M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 263,749 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp reported 9,129 shares. 7,380 were accumulated by Allen Mgmt Lc. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 5.20M shares. Amp Limited holds 0.16% or 675,192 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Burney Commerce has 20,184 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 43,250 shares. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10,419 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares to 24,070 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 28,385 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Communication has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beck Mack Oliver invested in 0.28% or 41,277 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,145 shares. Hgk Asset Inc holds 2.24% or 39,108 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.22% or 1.37 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 173,436 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.55 million shares. Newfocus Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 2.55% or 22,849 shares. Provident Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,660 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 1.01 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Security Bancshares Of So Dak invested in 2.68% or 11,273 shares. Fagan Inc owns 72,950 shares or 5.93% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.