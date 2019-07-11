Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding; Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Installed Building Prods had 9 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. See Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $54.0000 50.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

16/01/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $48 New Target: $40 Downgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 41.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,808 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 13.02%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 5,342 shares with $428,000 value, down from 9,150 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $30.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.46 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 93,316 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability reported 1,634 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 33,240 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc accumulated 811,328 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Westwood Gru Incorporated holds 0.48% or 957,660 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Parametric Portfolio Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 43,027 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 50,610 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 6,984 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 57,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 49,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De has 95 shares.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Installed Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:IBP) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Installed Building Products Stock Is Up 76% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Installed Building Products (IBP) Reports Acquisition of Expert Insulation Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Installed Building Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IBP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 30.31 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Riverbridge Limited Company holds 31,851 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 128,056 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited holds 90,808 shares. 95,660 are held by North Star Investment Mngmt. Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,625 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 20,866 were accumulated by Navellier &. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pdt Partners Llc stated it has 0.54% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Commerce Bancorporation holds 168,412 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ifrah Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bbt Mgmt Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,356 shares. Bryn Mawr has 117,833 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect When Paychex Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. $3.62 million worth of stock was sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. $860,986 worth of stock was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.