Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holding Raised by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 62,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 60,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,677 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.