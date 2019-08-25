Weatherstone Capital Management Cut By $627,480 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Salem Investment Counselors Lowered By $711,760 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 57.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,780 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 2,793 shares with $466,000 value, down from 6,573 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in US following Facebook debacle; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,355 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 161,061 shares with $18.17 million value, down from 167,416 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 18.31% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Com Lc has 167,670 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma has 8.77M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.66M shares. Creative Planning invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 579,944 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Snow Cap LP has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,233 shares. Optimum Inv reported 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 4,954 shares. Incline Glob Limited Liability reported 186,708 shares stake. First Natl Trust Communications stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc holds 21,687 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited reported 73,996 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 48,471 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 812 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 11,058 shares to 80,064 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 20,071 shares and now owns 439,336 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,338 shares. Albion Ut reported 139,739 shares. Blue Chip Prns has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lipe And Dalton owns 1,883 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 45.93 million shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested in 54,190 shares. Security National Trust Com reported 47,699 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.23% or 179,445 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 40,911 shares. Verition Fund Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,039 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 533,363 shares. 116,605 were reported by Premier Asset Limited Liability. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 26,561 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42 were reported by Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Company.