Weatherstone Capital Management Cut By $407,131 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Polar Securities Has Boosted Enbridge (Call) (ENB) Stake By $21.60 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 600,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 800,000 shares with $29.01 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Enbridge Inc (Call) now has $72.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.01 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 49.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,031 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Weatherstone Capital Management holds 4,162 shares with $421,000 value, down from 8,193 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 63,015 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Us National Bank De stated it has 3.51 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Management has invested 4.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac Corporation invested in 588,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Towercrest has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intact Investment Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,700 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc reported 9,893 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Investment Advisors invested 3.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,794 shares. Horizon Ltd has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bangor Bank holds 32,782 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 1.02% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Capitol Invt Corp Iv stake by 200,000 shares to 399,900 valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 623,000 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) was reduced too.