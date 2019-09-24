Weatherly Asset Management Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Sellers Decreased By 15.97% Their Shorts

Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) had a decrease of 15.97% in short interest. VEEV’s SI was 3.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.97% from 4.48M shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV)’s short sellers to cover VEEV’s short positions. The SI to Veeva Systems Inc Class A’s float is 3.04%. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $154.46. About 150,009 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Weatherly Asset Management increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 34.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 4,624 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 17,932 shares with $4.74 million value, up from 13,308 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $127.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.95. About 223,891 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.86 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 84.91 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.27’s average target is 12.83% above currents $154.46 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 30 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, September 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28. Bank of America maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Monday, June 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $19200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stephens maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). New York-based Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 7,032 shares. 15 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Envestnet Asset accumulated 145,962 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 45,503 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0.2% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,879 shares. Exchange Cap Management Inc owns 19,957 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 571,935 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 0.34% stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited holds 0.92% or 5,695 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0% or 18,108 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). D E Shaw & reported 584,038 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors Inc holds 2,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co holds 2.96% or 21,780 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 2,315 shares. Mengis Cap Management stated it has 2.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 8,346 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 181,729 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 25,350 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.41% or 29,350 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,906 shares. 13,173 are held by Advisor Partners.

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,837 shares to 142,156 valued at $28.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 6,335 shares and now owns 26,526 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.