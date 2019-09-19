Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $623,352; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 14.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 8,202 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 46,919 shares with $3.57 million value, down from 55,121 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $95.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 10 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 7 trimmed and sold holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.89 million shares, up from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 3,541 shares to 38,486 valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 3,772 shares and now owns 159,024 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 8.62% above currents $78.9 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Lc invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Plancorp Ltd invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tower Bridge reported 87,772 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Co has 650 shares. Burns J W Inc New York owns 3,004 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger has 0.72% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mathes accumulated 3,000 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.32% or 5,182 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 8,790 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Management reported 12,110 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 12,989 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,878 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt owns 57,937 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 228.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. CPIX’s profit will be $1.38M for 13.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $77.18 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $146,140 activity.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 76,615 shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 1.28 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bailard Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 14,516 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,498 shares.