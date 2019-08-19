Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position as Stock Declined; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Share Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 3.29M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 09/03/2018 - $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus '182 and '522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 22/03/2018 - STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 17/04/2018 - Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $309.07. About 2.22 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.29 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

