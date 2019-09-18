Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $361,889; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Share Price Declined, Holder Tdam Usa Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 142,156 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14M, down from 143,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 40,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, down from 47,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 797,439 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares to 63,554 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.18M for 9.15 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,435 shares to 40,356 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.