Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $345,348; Last Week Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens. Oppenheimer maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. Northland Capital maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 84,323 shares with $4.55 million value, down from 90,839 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Trust Na stated it has 74,064 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Colony stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 170 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 53,160 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holderness Investments accumulated 69,238 shares. New Vernon Inv Management reported 9,834 shares. Somerset Trust holds 3.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 120,675 shares. Independent Investors owns 22,400 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 11.98M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,051 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport accumulated 1,310 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% or 272,790 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 423,915 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,322 shares to 60,360 valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IXUS) stake by 6,306 shares and now owns 40,203 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 184,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 671,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 264,700 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 62 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co owns 81,833 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 46,268 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 352,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.02% stake. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 143,651 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 184,923 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 3.21 million shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.03% or 6.58M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 593,791 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 406,969 shares.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1