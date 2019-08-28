Weatherly Asset Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Trimmed by $300,033; Honeywell International Has Trimmed Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $2.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 335,346 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 5.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 37,340 shares to 94,255 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

