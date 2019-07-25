Weatherly Asset Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased as Valuation Rose; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 14.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,704 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 321,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 2.11M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 130,352 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $33.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 94,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares to 91,630 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.