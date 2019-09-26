Weatherly Asset Management Raised Visa (V) Stake By $619,686; Rr Partners LP Has Cut Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position

Rr Partners Lp decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 1.34 million shares with $86.50M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $12.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

Weatherly Asset Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 3,582 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 39,266 shares with $6.82M value, up from 35,684 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 18.35% above currents $60.27 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.48 million for 6.30 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Is Up 28% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lincoln National Stock Lost 19% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Latest Hybrid Life/Long-Term Care Solution Offers Greater Long-Term Care Planning Flexibility – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 259,842 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com owns 35,973 shares. Horizon Investments Llc holds 4,553 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 794,696 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,753 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 13,395 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 136 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc accumulated 5,917 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.18% or 805,726 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 192,275 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,850 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 4,658 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Frontier Mgmt Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Walt Disney, Mastercard and Starbucks – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.24% above currents $175.28 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.76 million shares. Prentiss Smith And stated it has 4,164 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated owns 8,900 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,682 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 125,363 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,229 shares. City Holding stated it has 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advantage stated it has 400 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 2.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp invested in 0.43% or 108,900 shares. Alps invested in 9,259 shares. Altfest L J And Company Incorporated invested in 4,756 shares. 3,847 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company. Moreover, Spectrum Management has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).