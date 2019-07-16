Weatherly Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Rose; Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Upped Position by $14.06 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 51,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 63.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 51,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.30 million, up from 81,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.83. About 1.54M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has invested 2.59% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 222,934 shares. 2,669 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And Company Inc. Adage Capital Gru Lc owns 480,024 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Howland Management Lc holds 2.48% or 111,257 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.64% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cornerstone Capital holds 89,477 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Covington Capital reported 30,919 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 5,685 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers holds 40,638 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Da Davidson accumulated 30,129 shares. Country Club Na owns 21,677 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 54,080 shares to 275,171 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legal battles in focus as J&J reports results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dean Invest Associates accumulated 51,129 shares. Da Davidson & reported 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Insight 2811 stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Counsel Lc New York has 440,932 shares for 4.5% of their portfolio. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,349 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 82,542 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division owns 159,679 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 218,129 shares. Jensen Incorporated stated it has 3.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.50 million are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc reported 1.10 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,448 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 69,445 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,630 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).