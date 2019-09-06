Weatherly Asset Management Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $347,270; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Union Bankshares Lifted Its Position

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 7,242 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 30,921 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru Company reported 0.06% stake. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 350 shares. Tcw Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 443,699 shares. Montecito Savings Bank Trust owns 8,529 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt holds 1.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 16,698 shares. 2,951 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York. Burney has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 62,656 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.23% or 97,120 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Missouri-based Confluence Invest Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 13,462 were reported by First Personal Finance Svcs. Homrich And Berg owns 2,584 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Com has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,681 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley Associate has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,258 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 16,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barr E S And Company accumulated 0.04% or 3,900 shares. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,067 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 7,474 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 4,205 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.87 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,883 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.21% or 15,532 shares. Rbf Cap Lc owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 124,677 shares.