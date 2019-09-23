Weatherly Asset Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96 million, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 10.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81 million, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.61. About 11.01M shares traded or 47.88% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,059 shares to 6,783 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 364 shares. Pinnacle Fincl accumulated 14,712 shares. 1,015 were reported by Miles Capital. Sg Americas Securities holds 50,335 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Roosevelt Invest Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,495 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.15% or 23,275 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 215,166 shares. 40,482 are held by Dsam Prns (London) Limited. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 630 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 676 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,533 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manchester Capital Management Ltd has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 44 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 1,765 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares to 116,748 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,316 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

