Weatherly Asset Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Increased by $350,419 as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Position by $9.67 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 51,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 1.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.89 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 9.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 982,659 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Limited Liability has 1.62% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.17M shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 427,000 shares. Highvista Strategies invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dupont Cap has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.96% or 37,416 shares. Research Invsts holds 12.49M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fsi Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 109,792 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation has 14,061 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Delphi Management Ma has 28,661 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt has invested 0.99% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 56,681 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated, Arkansas-based fund reported 135,679 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Recession fears hit Wall Street after grim China, German data – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 11,058 shares. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 19,941 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 29,271 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 139,807 shares. 39,172 are owned by Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kingfisher Ltd stated it has 17,435 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 2.02% or 109,947 shares. 40,228 were accumulated by Legacy Ptnrs. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 305,106 shares. Laffer stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 39,107 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Asset Management owns 60,234 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.