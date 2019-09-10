Weatherly Asset Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; As Now (DNOW) Valuation Declined, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Its Position by $715,000

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.19M shares traded or 41.35% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205,523 were reported by Mraz Amerine & Associates. Regions Fin invested in 534 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Peak Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Hennessy Incorporated holds 1.01M shares. 38,376 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company has 95,567 shares. 334,822 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Management Llc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. 455,416 were reported by Heartland.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $11.24 million for 30.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).