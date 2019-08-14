Weatherly Asset Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Sather Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Share Price Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 4.66 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 2.97M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 115.81M shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 154,856 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 2.25 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 128,750 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.31% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 368,777 shares. Peak Asset owns 6,803 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 30,065 were accumulated by Loudon Management Ltd Com. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt reported 7,606 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. South State invested in 2.29% or 462,696 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust Communications invested in 0.25% or 26,596 shares. 193,757 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Sit Assocs reported 299,130 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).