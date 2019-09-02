Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Antero Midstream (AM)

Among 3 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $13’s average target is 82.84% above currents $7.11 stock price. Antero Midstream had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of AM in report on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating. See Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Reinstates

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 20,665 shares with $1.11M value, down from 26,326 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.03 million shares or 2.24% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) for 311,361 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 31,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 4.25 million shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.



Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.22% above currents $52.06 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Nomura downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $42 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.