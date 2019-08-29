Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $345,348; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bislett Management Decreased Its Stake by $610,000 as Share Price Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 7.63 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 1.78M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested in 5,520 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 69,548 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cypress Capital Management Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 137,206 are held by Windward Cap Company Ca. Glenview State Bank Dept accumulated 55,906 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Management Lc has invested 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gardner Russo Gardner Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,667 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 160,677 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 10,370 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charter Trust Com accumulated 56,910 shares. Newfocus Fin Group Ltd Liability owns 17,287 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.68 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.