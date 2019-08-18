Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Southeastern Asset Management Holds Position in Fedex (FDX)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 147,811 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $181.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 121,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,860 shares to 264,265 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

