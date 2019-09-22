Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Evergreen Resources (EVG) Has 1 Sentiment

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 15,753 shares with $29.83 million value, down from 15,917 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019

Weatherly Asset Management increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 6,123 shares to 62,772 valued at $4.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,587 shares and now owns 6,996 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

