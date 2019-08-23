Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); Iberiabank Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $362,840; Valuation Rose

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 20,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $272.86. About 1.92 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 359,578 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 5.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 70,213 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 4,457 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 67,459 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 20,927 shares stake. 10,984 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,361 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 221,000 shares. Weitz holds 3.97% or 407,600 shares in its portfolio. 375,983 were accumulated by Veritas Management Llp. Lifeplan Fincl Gru invested in 77 shares. 197,512 were reported by Ami Asset Management Corporation. Covington Cap Management reported 30,929 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 3.44% or 399,704 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,175 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) by 9,337 shares to 30,868 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).