Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $812,175; St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Expeditors International (EXPD) by $11.68 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (EXPD) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc analyzed 155,775 shares as the company's stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 142,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Expeditors International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 235,868 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 310,057 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 5,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.87% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Alps has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 15,503 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 181,454 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The. Pension has invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.06% or 165,698 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research holds 25,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 41,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.13% or 452,387 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 81,356 shares. Prns Ltd Liability owns 120,500 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Will Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).